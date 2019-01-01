NEWS Jane Fonda recruits Mark Ruffalo and Sharon Stone for future climate change protests Newsdesk Share with :







Sharon Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Pamela Anderson are among the stars willing to risk arrest by joining Jane Fonda for a future climate change protest.



The Barbarella icon was taken into custody for the fourth time in four weeks on Friday (01Nov19) after staging her latest environmental demonstration, titled Fire Drill Fridays, in Washington, D.C.



Fellow actresses Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette were also among the activists arrested this week, following in the footsteps of Ted Danson and Sam Waterston, who had each marched with Fonda and found themselves in handcuffs at previous weekly rallies.



Fonda plans to keep turning up the heat on lawmakers by staging Fire Drill Fridays into the New Year, and she reveals she has a whole list of other famous faces who want to take part in the protests.



"Taylor Schilling, Diane Lane, Mark Ruffalo, Bobby Kennedy, Jackson Browne," she told Vulture.com prior to Friday's arrest, as she listed those who have already agreed to attend upcoming events.



"Sharon Stone wants to come," she added. "Pamela Anderson said she wanted to come. Piper Perabo. Oh, and Shailene Woodley! And Kyra Sedgwick."



Fonda admits she doesn't have to do much to convince her celebrity pals to step up their efforts to demand climate change action with a little civic engagement.



"They have a profound experience during the arrest...," she explained. "They come to realise that this is really a crisis, and they have to up their game and step up their activism. That's what I'm aiming for."