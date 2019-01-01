Saoirse Ronan 'can try anything' with director Greta Gerwig

Saoirse Ronan feels like she can try anything with director Greta Gerwig.

The three-time Oscar nominee has reunited with the filmmaker for the upcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel Little Women, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh.

Ronan plays strong-willed tomboy Jo March, who strikes up a passionate friendship with Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence, played by fellow Oscar nominee Chalamet.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 25-year-old actress was full of praise for Gerwig, saying that the director can make her do anything, from a long night shoot to film a dance scene that eventually took 30 takes to unleashing her emotions for a pivotal scene with Chalamet.

"Emotions just bubble over. (Greta) just let us go with it, wherever it went, from take to take. What I loved about that scene is that every take would be different emotionally. It didn’t have the same trajectory," Ronan said. “The two of us, it’s a relationship I have with no other director. She makes me feel like I can try anything.”

Little Women served as a reunion for Ronan, Gerwig and Chalamet, who last worked together on 2017's critically acclaimed comedy-drama Lady Bird.

And Ronan was excited to be back together with the 23-year-old heartthrob as the duo formed a close friendship while working on the award-winning independent drama.

"He keeps me on my toes – I’m never quite sure what he’s going to do next. That only progressed more and grew more. It helped that we do have a very natural rapport with each other... These two characters physically need to be very comfortable with one another. They’re literally intertwined for half the film," she said of their roles in Little Women.

“In the least cliched way possible, it really doesn’t feel like (I’m) acting sometimes (with her),” Chalamet sweetly added.