Kourtney Kardashian feeling 'reflective' at 40

Kourtney Kardashian is taking some time to look back now she's entered a new decade in her life.

The star celebrated turning 40 in April and hit the ground running in the next decade of her life, launching her lifestyle platform Poosh, which recently announced a limited collaboration with Vital Proteins nutrition company.

Speaking at the VP x Poosh launch, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reflected on the milestone, and confessed she feels "amazing".

"The best part is reflecting back on how much has changed over the years. I feel like I have learned so much and have grown so much as an individual," she said. "It's also been amazing to watch my kids grow and I'm excited to experience more with them as they get older."

The mother-of-three shares Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick.

And although she's clear motherhood is her first priority, she admitted launching her online platform has been "so rewarding".

"I also started Poosh this year and it has been so rewarding to see everything we have accomplished so far. I'm looking forward to seeing how Poosh grows and evolves in the new decade," Kourtney added.