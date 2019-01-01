NEWS Aaron Paul had zero doubts about Breaking Bad movie Newsdesk Share with :







Aaron Paul had zero doubts about starring in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie because he trusts writer/director Vince Gilligan.



The actor became famous for playing drug dealer Jesse Pinkman in TV series Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013.



And even after a six-year break, Paul had no hesitations over reprising the role because he knew Gilligan, who created the TV show and wrote and directed the movie, wouldn't make a film that ruined the show's legacy.



"I trust Vince (Gilligan), and I think any fan of the show should have that same trust in him. He's the last person who wants to mess with the legacy of Breaking Bad," he told Vogue. "When the show ended, the question Vince and I kept getting asked was, 'What happened to Jesse?' Vince had apparently been thinking about doing something for a while, but I didn't know that. When he said he had an idea for a possible film, I was shocked. Seven months later, he finished the script and told me, 'It's pretty damn good.' When Vince is excited about something, you know it's special."



The cast and crew managed to shoot the whole film in secret and the 40-year-old enjoyed keeping the news under wraps.



"The fact that we were able to shoot it all in secret and have the film done before anyone knew about it is kind of amazing. We were so close to making the announcement when the first leaks started coming out. It did force our hand, but only by a week or so," the star explained. "It was fun to keep secrets. We all had to have black robes covering us when we were coming out of trailers and we had code names for the project: one was 'Greenbrier' and another was 'Snow Globe'."



El Camino is now streaming on Netflix.