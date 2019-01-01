NEWS Laura Dern 'wept' reading Marriage Story script Newsdesk Share with :







Laura Dern wept when she read the script for Marriage Story because the portrayal of divorce felt so realistic.



In Noah Baumbach's new drama, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play Nicole and Charlie, a former couple fighting for custody of their son as they get divorced, and the Big Little Lies star portrays Nicole's ruthless divorce attorney Nora, who goes up against Charlie's, played by Ray Liotta.



Baumbach wrote the script with Dern in mind, and she admitted to Town & Country magazine that she was so moved by the specificity of the divorce process in the screenplay that she cried. “Reading Noah's script, I wept, because every moment feels true," she said.



The Jurassic Park actress could understand what the main characters were going through as she went through a lengthy divorce from musician Ben Harper, the father of her two children, from 2010 to 2013.



The director, who was inspired by his divorce from Jennifer Jason Leigh, had approached Dern, as well as the two leads, about the project before he even started writing the script and he believes having the actors lined up in advance helped the creative process.



"Knowing they were going to play these parts helped me write it, and write it better," he shared, adding that he was impressed Dern could portray Nora as a human being as well as a cutthroat lawyer.



"Laura was able to do that brilliantly, to make her this great character and at the same time convey how actually good she is at what she's doing," the 50-year-old praised.



After completing Marriage Story, the actress went on to appear in the latest movie adaptation of classic novel Little Women, directed by Baumbach's real-life partner Greta Gerwig, who also couldn't help but gush about her talents.

"Every time she came onto set, she was really bringing this whole person," Gerwig said. "She never fails to find the truth."