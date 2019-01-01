NEWS Daniel Craig doesn't 'look for approval' Newsdesk Share with :







The 51-year-old actor - who is best known for playing James Bond - is widely perceived to be a bit "grumpy", but Craig has insisted he actually loves his job.



Craig - who first starred as Bond in the 2006 hit 'Casino Royale' - explained: "I don't do much to dispel it, because I'd just be chasing my tail to prove that I'm not the person people think I am.



"You know, I probably don't have a particularly good public persona. Some do. Some can go on talk shows and tell stories, but I'm just not wired that way.



"I don't know what to say. I can try, but people would go, 'What's he doing?' They'd go, 'Where is the grumpy f****r?'"

But contrary to popular perception, Craig claims he isn't actually "grumpy" at all.



He told the Sunday Times newspaper: "I'm not grumpy. Genuinely, I'm not. I hope you can tell.



"I love what I do. I love this business, and I don't mind talking to journalists. I mean, I don't love it. Yet I don't mind talking about stuff I love. That's easy.



"But I just grew up in an era when, if you were trying to be an artist, you didn't look for approval. You didn't look for likes. You just did your thing. And this? This is what I do."



Craig - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Rachel Weisz - admitted he makes a conscious effort to keep his private life as private as possible.



The actor said: "Who am I personally? It has nothing to do with anybody, except for the people in my life."