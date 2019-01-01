The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Brian Tarantina dead at 60

Actor Brian Tarantina has died aged 60.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was found dead early Saturday morning in his New York apartment from what appeared to be a fatal drug overdose, a New York Police Department officer told Entertainment Tonight.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a white powdery substance near his body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to TMZ, it was the actor's niece who discovered her uncle had died, when she visited the star's residence around 12:30 am on Saturday and found him unresponsive on the couch.

Tarantina was best known for playing Jackie, emcee of fictional New York City club The Gaslight, on Amazon’s Emmy-winning period comedy, and the show paid tribute to the star with a post on Twitter.

"The Gaslight won’t be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time," the tweet read.

Brian also landed roles in movies including Summer of Sam, Jacob's Ladder, The Jerky Boys and Uncle Buck, as well as TV shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Sopranos, NYPD Blue and Miami Vice.