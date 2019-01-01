NEWS 'The Irishman' was the big winner at the Hollywood Film Awards, picking up three prizes Newsdesk Share with :







Al Pacino took home the Supporting Actor accolade at the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night (03.11.19), and he thanked his co-star Robert De Niro for helping him secure the role of Jimmy Hoffa with director Martin Scorsese.



Recalling how he got the part, he told the audience: "Bob said, 'How about Al as Hoffa?' And Marty said 'Yeah, OK. Is he OK?'



"And Bob said, 'He's a sweetheart.' So I didn't have to audition. They gave me the part. I like being called a sweetheart. So Bob got me the role in 'The Irishman'."



The Irishman's Emma Tillinger Koskoff took home the Hollywood Producer Award, and Pablo Helman won the Visual Effects gong for his work on the movie.



Elsewhere, Antonio Banderas was presented with the Hollywood Actor Award by his step-daughter Dakota Johnson - whose mother is Melanie Griffith, who Banderas was married to from 1996 to 2015 - for his role in 'Pain and Glory'.

And she said growing up with him was the "most fun" she could've had.



Referring to his 'Shrek 2' role as Puss in Boots, she said: "It was the most fun a kid could have.



"We had 'Shrek' swag coming out of our ears. We loved every second of it."



He said: "She still calls me Papi, And I love that, you have no idea.



"We had 20 years of family life that was beautiful, but the best is still to come."



Renée Zellweger won the Hollywood Actress Award for her role as Judy Garland in 'Judy', and Charlize Theron was presented with the Hollywood Career Achievement Award by Nicole Kidman, who won the same accolade at last year's event.



The star looked back on her career at the spectacle, admitting her 2003 movie 'Monster' was her breakthrough role.

Charlize told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, it's hard - they really are like your children.



"But I think 'Monster' was definitely a moment in my career where I realised the opportunity that I was given was a chance to show that I was capable of more and it did change my career.



"After that, I didn't have to fight so hard for those interesting parts anymore, and more opportunities came my way to get outside of my comfort zone and do things that were maybe not expected for me.



"I think from that moment on, I built a career that has kind of defined what I really wanted my career to be -- not typecast, not stereotypical roles, but to really do things that are interesting and challenges the psyche of how we look at people."



Other winners on the night included Laura Dern, who won the Supporting Actress gong for 'Marriabe Story', and Parasite's Bong Joon Ho took home the Hollywood Filmmaker Award.



'Ford v Ferrari' helmer James Mangold won the Hollywood Director Award, Shia LaBeouf was presented with the Breakthrough Screenwriter prize for 'Honey Boy', and Olivia Wilde secured the Breakthrough Director gong for 'Booksmart'.



The Breakout Actor and Actress awards went to British stars Taron Egerton ('Rocketman') and Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet') respectively.



2019 Hollywood Film Awards Winners: The Complete List



Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Charlize Theron

Hollywood Actor Award: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Hollywood Actress Award: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Al Pacino, The Irishman

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Hollywood Blockbuster Award: Avengers: Endgame

Hollywood Song Award: Pharrell Williams, 'Letter to My Godfather', from The Black Godfather

Hollywood Filmmaker Award: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Hollywood Producer Award: Emma Tillinger Koskoff, The Irishman

Hollywood Director Award: James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Anthony McCarten, The Two Pope

Breakthrough Screenwriter: Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Breakout Actor: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Breakout Actress: Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Breakthrough Director: Olivia Wilde, Booksmart

Animation Toy Story 4

Cinematography: Mihai Malaimare Jr, Jojo Rabbit

Film Composer: Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Editor: Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Visual Effects: Pablo Helman, The Irishman

Sound: Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari

Costume Design: Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Downton Abbey

Make-Up & Hair Styling: Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi & Barrie Gower, Rocketman

Production Design: Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit