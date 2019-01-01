Lady Gaga to star in Ridley Scott's Gucci murder drama

Lady Gaga is set to star in Ridley Scott's drama about the assassination of Maurizio Gucci.

According to Deadline, the Alien filmmaker has committed to directing a drama about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the Italian fashion house.

The A Star Is Born actress is set to portray Patrizia Reggiani, who was married to Maurizio, with whom she has two daughters, from 1973 until 1985, when he left her for a younger woman. In 1995, four years after they were officially divorced, Maurizio was shot and killed on the steps of his office by a hitman she had hired. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison but only served 18 years before being released in 2016.

The movie will be written by Roberto Bentivegna and based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the 2000 book by Sara Gay Forden. Scott will produce the drama with his wife Giannina for his Scott Free Productions banner.

Scott is set to move onto the movie once he has completed medieval drama The Last Duel, which will star Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck, and Jodie Comer.

The Gucci drama will mark Lady Gaga's next role following her acclaimed turn alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Her performance earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination, but she lost out to The Favourite's Olivia Colman. However, she didn't go home empty-handed as she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Shallow.

Her previous acting roles include Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and American Horror Story: Hotel, for which she won a Golden Globe.