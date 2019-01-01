Peyton Reed to direct Ant-Man 3

Peyton Reed has officially signed up to direct the third Ant-Man movie.

The filmmaker helmed the first and second instalments of Marvel franchise, and according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, is now set to once again re-team with Paul Rudd, who plays the titular superhero.

The 55-year-old was brought in to replace Edgar Wright on 2015's Ant-Man, after the Brit left the project following creative differences.

Ant-Man 3 will join the other movies planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including sequels to Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the fourth instalment of Chris Hemsworth's Thor saga.

Sources told the outlet that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder will shoot before Ant-Man 3.

The first Ant-Man grossed more than $519 million (£401 million) worldwide back in 2015, with last year's Ant-Man and the Wasp raking in more than $622 million (£481 million).

As well as Rudd returning as Scott Lang and his tiny alter-ego, Evangeline Lilly is expected to be back as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, with the cast also including Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judy Greer, Michael Pena, David Dastmalchian and Tip 'T.I.' Harris.

Production is expected to start at the end of next year, with a possible release date of 2022. Marvel boss Kevin Feige is serving as producer on the project.

It will be Rudd's fifth venture out as Ant-Man, having had two standalone films and appeared in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and this year's blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame.