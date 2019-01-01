Charlize Theron tearful after Nicole Kidman presents her with Hollywood Film Award

Charlize Theron struggled to control her emotions after Nicole Kidman presented her with the Career Achievement gong at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night.

The 44-year-old actress was honoured at the star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles, where she was recognised for her 25 years in the movie industry, including her 2003 Oscar-winning role in the film Monster.

Charlize's Bombshell co-star Nicole was tasked with presenting her with the gong and, reflecting on the prize backstage, the screen star grew tearful as she told Entertainment Tonight: "Nicole Kidman just gave me an award for something that I never really, you know, I never thought that I would have this career. And that's really the truth.

"I think every actor always longs for longevity. We try to stay in this game for a long time and the fact that I've been able to do that, not only for this long but on my own terms, and make the stuff that really matters to me, that means a lot. The fact that I can really look back on my life and feel like I did something that I really wanted to do means a lot."

As for being presented the award by Nicole, Charlize added: "She, to me, is such an icon and somebody that I so respect and admire. For her to say all of those things and for us to finally be in a film together - and not just a film, (but) something that I'm incredibly proud of that I think is incredibly important and to share that with her - means a lot."

Other winners at the Hollywood Film Awards included Antonio Banderas, who took home the Hollywood Actor Award for role in Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory, and Renee Zellweger, who received the Hollywood Actress award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in biopic Judy.