Shia LaBeouf thanks policeman who arrested him for 'changing life'

Shia LaBeouf thanked the police officer who arrested him in 2017 for "changing my life" during his acceptance speech at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.

The Transformers star hit rock bottom while making his movie The Peanut Butter Falcon in Savannah, Georgia in July 2017, when he was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction, with police bodycam footage documenting his profanity-filled tirade.

Shia attended court-mandated therapy following the arrest, following which he penned his new semi-autobiographical movie Honey Boy, for which he was presented with the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award at the event.

According to USA Today, after accepting the prize from another formerly troubled star, Robert Downey Jr., Shia said, "I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia... for changing my life."

He then continued to give thanks to "my therapist and my sponsor for saving my life" and "my parents for giving my life."

The 33-year-old has remained sober since his 2017 arrest, ditching alcohol to finish The Peanut Butter Falcon, and going on to pen Honey Boy, which is based on his own childhood and chaotic relationship with his alcoholic father.

The star was accompanied to the awards bash at The Beverly Hilton hotel by his mother Shayna Saide, who tearfully watched from the audience.

Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas, and Renee Zellweger were also honoured at the movie prizegiving.