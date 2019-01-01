Daniel Craig: 'I probably don't have a particularly good public persona'

Daniel Craig has no interest in trying to change his "grumpy" reputation.

The actor returns to screens next year for what's rumoured to be his last outing as James Bond in the highly anticipated No Time to Die. However, off-camera, the star has a reputation for being frosty at times, but he has insisted that couldn't be further from the truth.

"I don't do much to dispel it, because I'd just be chasing my tail to prove that I'm not the person people think I am," he told Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper. "You know, I probably don't have a particularly good public persona. I just grew up in an era when, if you were trying to be an artist, you didn't look for approval. You didn't look for likes. You just did your thing. And this? This is what I do. Some do. Some can go on talk shows and tell stories, but I'm just not wired that way. I don't know what to say."

Craig added he's reached a point in his career where his reputation precedes him, and he believes fans would be disappointed if he tried to act differently.

"I can try, but people would go, 'What's he doing?' They'd go, 'Where is the grumpy f**ker?'" the 51-year-old laughed. "But I'm not grumpy. Genuinely, I'm not. I love what I do."

Filming on the latest Bond flick came to an end last month, five months after shooting began in Jamaica, with a note on the official 007 Instagram page reading: "That's a wrap on No Time to Die. See you in cinemas April 2020."

The film makes Craig the longest serving 007 while making the movie, during which the actor seriously injured his ankle. Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, and Rami Malek are among the stars who will also appear in the flick.