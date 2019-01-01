NEWS Ian McKellen defends digital fur technology in Cats Newsdesk Share with :







Ian McKellen has defended the controversial CGI technology used in the upcoming Cats movie by insisting the characters aren't meant to look like actual felines.



The trailer for Tom Hooper's film adaptation of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical dropped in July, and soon went viral on social media after it was revealed the stars of the movie had been covered in CGI fur.



But in response to the polarising reaction to the trailer, Ian, who plays Gus the Theatre Cat, told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn't know what all the fuss is about.



"The stage show, Cats, was not about a lot of people being convincing as cats, but it was about human beings discovering their cat-like nature," he explained. "And it was hugely successful.



"When it was now being done in film, the temptation I think must have been to turn those actors into cats, like Lion King, and make them look like real cats, but they're not real cats. They're people playing cats, and that is the notion of the film, and it's been done very wittingly, I think, and particularly the dancers."



He added that his co-stars, which include Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Judi Dench, are doing their "version of cats".



McKellen's response comes shortly after his co-star Rebel Wilson defended the technology used in the film.

"It's a new technology. When people saw Avatar they were also like, 'What is that?'" Wilson, who plays Jennyanydots in Hooper's movie, told the outlet. "So, I think there was a little bit of that going on when they saw the Cats trailer because it's such a brand-new technology. But personally, I've seen bits of the film it's incredible, it's amazing."



Cats is set to hit cinemas from 19 December.