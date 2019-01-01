Renee Zellweger and Courteney Cox team up for ALS walk

Renee Zellweger and Courteney Cox have participated in a walk held in Los Angeles to raise funds to treat those with the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Renee and Courteney are both long time clients and friends of publicist Nanci Ryder, who was diagnosed with the progressive neuro-degenerative disease in 2014, and joined her at the Long Walk to Defeat ALS in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Judy star led crowds in chants of the names of the people with the disease who they knew personally.

"There are people we're here for that we're personally touched by and advocating for," she said. "We shouted at the top of our lungs the name of the person we love who brought us here. Can we do that again this year?"

ALS, which is also known as motor neurone or Lou Gehrig's disease, robs sufferers of the use of their hands, arms and legs, and eventually the ability to speak and sometimes breathe unaided.

Meanwhile, Cox said the shouting was important symbolically as it meant they could keep the voices of sufferers alive.

"The way I'm showing my love and support is to be here and keep talking about it to bring awareness," the actress explained. "This disease is tough; it's really, really hard. I just picked up a sign that said 'Never Give Up,' and that's the thing. Even if you've lost someone to ALS, you have to keep getting the word out. You have to raise awareness and funds to find a cure. There will be a cure."

Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott was also present at the event, which raised more than $400,000 (£310,000) for the fight against the condition, and revealed for the first time that his mother is suffering from ALS.