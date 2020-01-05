Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes

TV host Ellen DeGeneres is to receive the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes in January.

The gong, first bestowed to its namesake at the 2019 ceremony, is presented annually to industry trailblazers - with Ellen the first recipient other than the veteran actress.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honour Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement on Monday.

"From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit. In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony."

Ellen, who has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announced in May that the programme has been renewed through until 2022.

The Golden Globes will take place on 5 January.