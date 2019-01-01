Felicity Huffman begins community service following release from prison

Felicity Huffman began her community service for her role in the college admissions scandal on Sunday.

The Desperate Housewives actress spent just 11 days of her 14-day sentence behind bars, after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 (£12,100) to doctor her daughter’s university entrance exams.

As well as paying a $30,000 fine (£23,800) and being on probation for a further year, Felicity was ordered by the courts to undertake 250 hours of community service, which she began in Los Angeles on Sunday, nine days after her early release from prison.

The star was spotted at The Teen Project - a treatment centre to rehabilitate young women at risk of sex trafficking and homelessness - carrying a large plastic tub holding cake tins, as she entered and exited the rehab facility on her own.

The 56-year-old actress appeared in a subdued mood, and was dressed down, wearing a black turtleneck sweater, blue jeans and black pumps.

Felicity was one of 30 parents, including actress Lori Loughlin, who were charged with cheating the system. The Fuller House star has pleaded not guilty and has yet to be sentenced.