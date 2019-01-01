Publishing bosses appeal Geoffrey Rush's defamation payout

Geoffrey Rush is facing a challenge to the record $2 million (£1.55 million) he was awarded in defamation damages from an Australian newspaper publisher.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star launched legal action against officials at Nationwide News, a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., and journalist Jonathon Moran in 2017 over two articles published in the Sydney Daily Telegraph, in which he was accused of exhibiting inappropriate sexual behaviour towards actress Eryn Jean Norvill during a 2015 Sydney Theatre Company production of King Lear.

Rush firmly denied the accusations, and he emerged victorious in April (19), when he won his defamation case.

He was subsequently awarded the bumper pay out, which included money for lost past and future earnings, but lawyers for Nationwide News bosses appealed the ruling, and they argued their case in a Sydney court on Monday (03Nov19) for the first session of the two-day hearing.

During the proceedings, defence lawyers insisted there was nothing to suggest that Rush had lost out on work due to any damage to his reputation, and claimed it was telling that the actor's legal team had failed to present any evidence to back up their claim.

Rush and his actress wife Jane Menelaus were in attendance for the day in court.

The hearing continues on Tuesday.

Rush's defamation pay out marked a record for an individual in Australia, after the $3.1 million (£2.4 million) handed to the actress Rebel Wilson over claims she lied about her age and background was reduced to $416,000 (£323,000).