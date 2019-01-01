NEWS Jared Padalecki thanks friends and family for support after arrest Newsdesk Share with :







Jared Padalecki has broken his silence following his recent arrest in Texas by publicly thanking his loved ones for their support.



The Supernatural star was taken into custody on 26 October and booked on two counts of assault and one of public intoxication for allegedly attacking two patrons at a club in Austin, Texas.



He was subsequently released on bail, and then withdrew from plans to attend a fan convention in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.



Instead, Padalecki took to Twitter to share a few words, appearing to reference the headline-grabbing arrest, while also sending his love to those at the Supernatural fan event.



"I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support," he wrote, adding, "So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon."



Padalecki's co-stars, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins, ended up filling in for the actor's absence, and during a solo panel on Sunday, Ackles assured the audience Padalecki was doing well.



"We all miss my big, dumb friend," he told the crowd. "I'll just say it now: He had a bad weekend last weekend, he's dealing with what he's gonna deal with, so just send him some support and love... He's doing fine and sends his love."