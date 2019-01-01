Chrissy Teigen's new Cravings website crashes due to fan demand

Huge fan interest in Chrissy Teigen's new website Cravings caused it to crash on Monday.

Inspired by Chrissy's cookbooks, kitchen and tabletop collection, the site offers users a community where fans and food lovers can find new recipes, restaurant guides, and holiday entertaining ideas, and will feature exclusive content from the model herself.

However, fans were so desperate to sign up and get an insight into the TV star's life with All of Me crooner John Legend they inadvertently sent the page offline due to unprecedented demand.

Chrissy announced the site was live in a clip featuring John and their two kids, but took to Twitter shortly afterwards to explain what was happening as the system went down.

"well s**t ok part of me is very excited by the crashing but are getting this fixed now lol (laugh out loud)," she posted.

The Bring the Funny star later shared an edited picture that showed her working on a laptop next to a bank of servers, writing: "working on getting the site back up!!! you crashed meeeee."

The website was soon back up and running, and the 33-year-old joined in a Q&A session with fans, who enthused over the project on social media, insisting they "love" it.

"Ok we should be good now!! Happy born day, http://cravingsbychrissyteigen.com we love you!!" Chrissy posted, as she posted next to a special cake to mark the launch.