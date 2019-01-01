NEWS Zac Efron replacing Seth Rogen in King of the Jungle film Newsdesk Share with :







Zac Efron is set to replace Seth Rogen in upcoming comedy drama King of the Jungle.



According to editors at Deadline, the 32-year-old will now star in Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's film about the technology magnate John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee Antivirus software.



Award-winning screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski will pen the script, which is based on an article by Wired journalist Joshua Davis.



Efron will play Wired reporter Ari Furman, who accepts an assignment to interview McAfee - with the businessman having cashed in his fortune and left civilisation to live in the depths of the Belize jungle.



But once Furman arrives, he discovers a compound similar to that of Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now and is pulled into McAfee's web of paranoia and murder.



Rogen was initially signed up to play Furman, with Michael Keaton set to play McAfee, however, the project has since moved in a different direction and both roles are being recast.



Principal photography will begin in early 2020, once Ficarra and Requa find an actor to play the eccentric McAfee.

Keaton reportedly quit the project after signing up to star alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, and Mark Rylance in Aaron Sorkin's Trial of the Chicago 7.



Meanwhile, Efron is set to star as Fred in the live-action movie Scoob!, based on the hit 1970s TV show Scooby-Doo, following his turn as serial killer Ted Bundy in Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.