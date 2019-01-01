Roland Emmerich regrets making Independence Day: Resurgence.

The German filmmaker enjoyed success in 1996 with the alien invasion film Independence Day, the highest-grossing film of that year, but failed to recreate that glory with his sequel, which was considered a critical and commercial disappointment following its release in 2016.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies UK, Emmerich candidly admitted making the sequel was a mistake and he should have halted production once Will Smith, the lead of the original, pulled out to star in Suicide Squad, leaving him to make last-minute changes to the script.

"I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first but then in the middle of production Will (Smith) opted out because he wanted to do Suicide Squad," he explained. "I should have stopped making the movie because we had a much better script, then I had to really fast, cobble another script together. I should have just said no because all of a sudden I was making something I criticised myself: a sequel."

Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman returned for the sequel and newcomers included Liam Hemsworth, Maika Monroe, and Jessie Usher, who portrayed the stepson of Smith's character. The film netted just under $390 million (£303 million) from a $165 million (£128 million) budget which paled in the comparison to the $817 million (£634 million) its predecessor grossed.

Emmerich is now back with Midway, which tells the true World War II story of the naval conflict between American and Japanese forces in the Pacific following the devastating events of Pearl Harbor.

He explained the gap between films was simply because it "took time" for him to assemble the production independently.

"It's amazing that I could do it for only a $100 million because every other director would've asked for $150 million. They said, 'There is just no basis for that,' so I had to put it together independently, go out there and chase it," the 63-year-old added.