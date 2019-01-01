NEWS Angelina Jolie has learned from her children's strength Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie has praised her children for their strength despite going "through a lot".



The actress shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt - Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



Angelina and her brood have gone through a lot in the past few years, including the screen star's often acrimonious divorce from Brad, but the tough times haven't adversely affected her kids.



"They have been through a lot," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine. "I learn from their strength. As parents, encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us."



As for finding her own true self, Angelina added: "The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life. By pain or by harm. My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it."



Now, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star is looking ahead to the new year, and thinking about how she wants 2020 to play out for herself and the rest of the world.



"My dream for everyone in 2020 is to remember who they are and to be who they are regardless of what might be disrupting their ability to be free," the 44-year-old explained. "If you feel you are not living your life fully, try to identify what it is or who it is that is blocking you from breathing. Identify and fight past whatever is oppressing you. That takes many forms, and it is going to be a different fight for everyone.



"I say this with a deep understanding that for so many women, freedom is simply not an option. Their own system, community, family, government works against them and is part of what is shutting them down."