NEWS Anthony Mackie had secret divorce Newsdesk Share with :







Anthony Mackie and his wife Sheletta Chapital have reportedly finalised their divorce, following a secret split.



The Avengers star, 41, and his now ex filed for divorce in late 2017 after three years of marriage, according to TMZ.com.



Their break-up was allegedly quietly made official last year, with the pair initially managing to keep their split out of the press. Sources close to the pair tell TMZ that their decision to part ways was amicable.



Anthony and Sheletta have three children together, who they have kept out of the public eye, but Anthony did speak about the birth of their youngest in 2015.



"I recently had my third kid, and it just messed up everything that was my reality," he told The Los Angeles Times at the time. "It just changes your entire perspective on the world. Even travelling is an issue now - I've got to buy five tickets!"



The former couple, reportedly childhood sweethearts, also wed under the radar, tying the knot in a small ceremony at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in 2014, according to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column.