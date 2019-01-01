Jason Mitchell fighting allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Actor Jason Mitchell is proclaiming his innocence after losing two jobs due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The Straight Outta Compton star hit headlines for all the wrong reasons in May (19), when he was dropped from the cast of Netflix movie Desperados and lost his lead role in season three of TV drama The Chi.

At the time, Mitchell was accused of misconduct regarding his interactions with two female colleagues from the set of each project, and the allegations led to him being dropped by his talent agents and managers.

Now the actor is speaking out about the controversies on New York radio show The Breakfast Club, insisting he did nothing wrong in either situation.

Addressing his firing from Netflix movie Desperados, Mitchell claims he had simply tried to be a "responsible" gentleman by escorting an intoxicated female co-worker home following a pre-production event in Mexico, after producers warned them to stay safe.

Mitchell thought he was doing the right thing, but the following morning, he found himself accused of behaving badly and was axed from the movie, although he was never given any specifics.

Despite protesting his innocence, Mitchell issued a public apology for anything he may have said or done to make anyone feel uneasy: "For anybody who's been around me, they know I'm one of the most loving, sweet people in the world, but if I did do anything, say anything, make anybody feel any kind of way, you have my deepest apologies," he said. "Like, honestly, my deepest apologies. Because that was never my intention of making anybody feel any sort of way."

Mitchell went on to open up about the circumstances surrounding his exit from The Chi, after his co-star and onscreen girlfriend, Tiffany Boone, was reported to have raised concerns about his alleged sexual harassment.

But the actor claims there was "no situation" with Boone, and he blames season two showrunner Ayanna Floyd for publicising what she thought to be tensions between the two.

Instead, the actor believes Disney officials had him dropped from The Chi to avoid giving him a pay rise.

"I was a little taken back by the whole situation that happened, but the actual reason I got let go was because Disney saw what was going on with Desperados and they just bought Showtime (the network The Chi airs on)," he said. "So they decided not to pick up my option. And of course, I've been on the show for what was about to be three seasons, I was nominated for an award, so I was asking for more money and all these sorts of things and they just weren't down to do it."

"I really hate to say this, because I'm all for the #MeToo movement (against sexual misconduct)," he continued. "I have two beautiful daughters who I would like to be in the business, so I'm all for the #MeToo movement. But I think in this situation, Ayanna tried to use it as a really, really ugly weapon."

Boone and Floyd have yet to respond to his comments.