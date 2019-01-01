Jamie Lee Curtis staged recovery meetings with fellow addicts on Freaky Friday set

Jamie Lee Curtis was so committed to helping others struggling with sobriety she hosted recovery meetings on the set of her hit 2003 film Freaky Friday.

The actress was nine months sober when she started shooting the body-swap movie with Lindsay Lohan and decided she would be helping herself if she reached out to other addicts.

"I put a big sign up by the catering truck, and it said, 'Recovery meeting in Jamie's trailer every day'," she told Variety. "I left the door open and didn’t know if anybody would show up. We ended up calling it the Mobile Home Recovery Meeting.

"It was probably my favourite grouping of sobriety that I’ve ever participated in. I've participated in groups all over the world, but there was something about the cross-section of ages and genders and jobs and races, and it was profound."

Opening up about her past addiction issues, she recalled sharing drugs with her dad, Tony Curtis, adding, "I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad. But that was the only time I did that, and I did that with him.

"He did end up getting sober for a short period of time and was very active in recovery for about three years. It didn’t last that long. But he found recovery for a minute.

"I was the wildly controlled drug addict and alcoholic. I never did it when I worked. I never took drugs before 5pm. I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning. It was that sort of late afternoon and early evening - I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate. It’s like the way you naturally feel when your body is cool, and you step into a warm bath, and you sink into it. That’s the feeling for me, what an opiate gave me, and I chased that feeling for a long time."