NEWS Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are enjoying a honeymoon in Indonesia







The 29-year-old actress wed the 34-year-old art dealer in Rhode Island last month and they are now enjoying their first days as a married couple at the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort.



The remote island destination is spread across 530 acres and has 33 luxurious villas with facilities such as private plunge pools but the couple are staying in the even more exclusive private residence of the resort's owner, Chris Burch, People magazine reports.



The abode, known as Mendaka, is available to book and has previously been used by the likes of Jennifer's 'American Hustle' co-star Christian Bale, who stayed there last year.



Insiders revealed the couple have spent time at the resort going horseriding and have taken trips to nearby Sumbanese villages, which the hotel helps to support via their own charitable foundation.



The idyllic retreat - which opened in 2015 and was named best in the world two years later - has plenty on offer to keep Jennifer and Cooke occupied, including yoga, a spa offering alfresco massages, and a boathouse, where guests can arrange excursions to surf, fish, charter a boat, dive, kayak, spearfish, snorkel, jet ski or stand-up paddleboard.



Jennifer - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky - and Cooke got engaged in February, after less than 12 months of dating.



However, a source claimed that the loved-up duo had an instant connection.



The insider explained: "When they were introduced last spring, the timing was perfect because they were both single and just enjoying an evening out with friends.



"Things couldn't have worked out any better because they have so much in common and truly hit it off. They both come from close-knit families, Cooke in Vermont and Jennifer in Kentucky, and then left and built successful careers. They both love to travel but also just enjoy just being alone together."