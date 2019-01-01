Christian Bale needed to lose weight to fit into Ferrari cars for new movie

Christian Bale was forced to lose weight for his new movie Le Mans '66 because he couldn't fit into the racing cars.

The 45-year-old landed the role of champion racer Ken Miles in the new historical drama - called Ford v Ferrari in the U.S. - which focuses on the true story of the battle between the two car firms during the 24-hour race in 1966.

However, Bale began filming after gaining more than 40 pounds to play former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney for last year's Vice, and knew he had to shed serious weight to fit into the small sports cars.

"I had to get in the car," Bale told Variety. "I could not b**ody... these things are not made for comfort, these cars. They're tight. So, I couldn't b**ody get in them. That would have been a whole different film."

The Oscar-winning actor also revealed that playing the racing driver, who died just two months after taking part in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, was great fun.

"He was an easy character to channel intensity into, but a great deal of fun as well. He was a guy who really enjoyed his life. He loved what he did. That's why he was so passionate and despised the bureaucrats who would come along and spoil all the fun, basically. He just thought there was no room for them in racing," he shared.

Le Mans '66, which also stars Matt Damon as racing car mechanic Carroll Shelby, is released in cinemas from 13 November.