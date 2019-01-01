Kristen Stewart 'can't wait' to propose to girlfriend

Kristen Stewart "can't wait" to propose to Dylan Meyer, her girlfriend of almost three months.

The pair were first linked back in August, when they were spotted making out on a New York City stoop, and the Charlie's Angels actress has confessed she's already planning on taking the romance to the next level.

"I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," the 29-year-old actress told Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show, revealing she has already begun planning how she is going to pop the question.

"I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do," she added, explaining she wants the proposal to be in Los Angeles as it's a place special to both of them. "I'm really impulsive. I don't know when it's going to be."

Kristen told the host she first met the screenwriter six years ago, but they recently reunited at a mutual friend's party and "all bets were off" when she realised she was in love.

Kristen, who famously dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson from 2009 to 2013, went on to explain marriage never really appealed to her before, but her views changed when she met the right person.

She mused: "When you know, you know."