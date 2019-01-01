NEWS Catherine Deneuve hospitalised Newsdesk Share with :







French movie icon Catherine Deneuve has reportedly been hospitalised with a "serious" health condition.



The Hustle actress, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after falling ill overnight on Tuesday, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.



Le Parisien's report claimed to have information she is in a "serious state" requiring "in-depth" examination.



Nicknamed the 'Ice Maiden' due to her beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France's leading star in the 1960s in films like The Young Girls of Rochefort and Belle de Jour.



She went on to enjoy success in Hollywood and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1992 film Indochine.