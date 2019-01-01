Shia LaBeouf came up with Honey Boy script while undergoing treatment for PTSD

Shia LaBeouf dreamed up the idea for his acclaimed screenwriting debut Honey Boy while undergoing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The actor was sent to a rehab facility after he was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Georgia back in 2017, and was ordered to enrol in anger management counselling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct.

And it was while he was being treated for PTSD that he came up with the idea for his autobiographical new film.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the Transformers star revealed he finished the script in just two months and was prompted to end a long estrangement with his father.

"They sent me to this place and they said, 'You've got PTSD and we've got a solution'," Shia explained. "We started doing this stuff, called exposure therapy, and through that process, recording all these conversations, this is where the movie came from.

"I wrote the first chunk (of the script) in this head camp... and when I got home I hadn't seen my dad in seven years and my director, Alma Har'el, who is a wizard, she's like, 'You need to go see your dad', so I then I went and saw my dad and recorded that, came home, had the ending, wrestled it down and that was the process."

Shia screened the film for his father and set up a webcam to see how he reacted to the depiction of his difficult and sometimes abusive relationship with his son.

"I wasn't gonna ask him (if he liked it)... because he could have folded me if he said said something off-colour and he's an off-colour character," LaBeouf added. "I basically had them set up a web camera and I watched him watch the whole movie. He didn't say much, but I know he felt like I saw really him, like I got him... It's a love letter. It felt that way."