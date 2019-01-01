Kim Kardashian rents childhood home for Kris Jenner's birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian treated her mum Kris Jenner to "the most magical day" as she rented the home she shared with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian for her birthday lunch.

The reality star told close friends and family to meet her at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a birthday lunch on Tuesday - before revealing they would actually be heading to their family's childhood home to celebrate Kris's 64th birthday.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Kim could be heard telling the group: "So our lunch is not at the Beverly Hills Hotel today so open up your invites to see where we're going."

As soon as mother-of-six Kris read the address, she burst into tears and hid her face with her invitation, with Kim adding: "Big disclaimer - I did not buy it, I rented it for the day. I did not buy it, It's not for sale."

In a subsequent post on the social networking site, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet snap herself outside the property with her mum and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as she explained how she planned the special surprise.

"Today we celebrate my mom," the star penned. "Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is... I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It's where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are."

She went on to reveal that she made the "table settings" and "decor" from the "same fabric and print" that the house had previously been decorated with, and revealed she had "rented every car my parents ever owned" and "even remade the exact licence plates".

Commenting on the post, Kris said her birthday was "the most magical day" and described her daughter as "an angel to all of us".

She concluded: "I can't express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories. I couldn't bear for it to end."