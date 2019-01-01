NEWS Angelina Jolie can't move abroad because of Brad Pitt Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Maleficent' actress - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shilo, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband - has to wait until all her children are adults before she can relocate as the 'Moneyball' actor is based in Los Angeles and she needs to be close by because of their brood.



She said: "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."



One place where the 44-year-old actress is unlikely to be living in any time soon is her home in Cambodia because it has been overrun with local wildlife.



She told the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "We got a call the other day informing us that chipmunks have moved into the house.



"They asked if we should remove them, and Vivienne was very clear that we needed to cover the wires and let them stay.



"However, the local snakes may have their own opinion on that.



"The last time I stayed there, I heard screaming down the hall because a friend had found a giant lizard under their pillow.



"Clearly, the animals are there more than I am and they feel it is their home."



Angelina loves to travel but her favourite thing is to discover new places and she wants her kids to experience as much as possible.



She said: "My favourite place is somewhere I've never been. I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element.



"I want the children to grow up in the world--not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year we break ground on a home in Africa."