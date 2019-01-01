Shay Mitchell can't believe she's so in love with new baby

Shay Mitchell is in awe of motherhood and her baby girl, Atlas Noa.

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star became a first-time mum last month (Oct19), and now she's sharing details of the tot's name and how the little girl makes her feel via Instagram.

"In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love…then came you," Shay wrote beneath a new photo of herself cradling the baby. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived.

"You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met. I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up (sic), catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say, 'I know you'.

"Just know, sweet girl - Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama. PS. The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun (sic)."

Shay previously opened up in a YouTube clip about her experience giving birth, telling fans she had a mammoth 33-hour labour.