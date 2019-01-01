Actress Isabela Moner becomes Merced for Peruvian-themed pop debut

Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Moner went back to her Peruvian roots for the video to accompany her new single, Papi, because she wanted to highlight the culture of her parents' homeland.

The promo, which dropped on Wednesday (06Nov19), features choreography and wardrobe elements from a Peruvian dance ritual, called Marinera.

"Different elements of my Peruvian culture, from the coast to the Amazons, are incorporated into every aspect of my music, wardrobe, dancing, and storytelling of my videos," Isabela tells WENN. "The Papi music video includes a modern twist on Marinera, featuring the faldas and the panuelos (dances), and the props in the video were inspired from a Peruvian tradition, the Diablada.

"I want to introduce everyone to the rich culture of my family’s heritage."

With Papi, Isabela launches her career as a solo musician under the name Isabela Merced - a tribute to her grandmother, Yolanda Merced.

Born in Ohio to a Peruvian mother and American father, Isabela made her Broadway debut in Evita under her birth name, Moner. She made her mark as a singer by contributing I’ll Stay to the Instant Family soundtrack and she joined Sebastian Yatra for My Only One (No Hay Nadie Mas), which became a Spotify streaming hit.