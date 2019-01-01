Toronto councillor forces The Boys producers to seek out new location for violent scene

The producers of hit Amazon show The Boys have been forced to seek out another site for a violent crowd scene after a Toronto city official balked at the idea of shooting it at a memorial for a 2018 tragedy.

Councillor John Filion has shut down plans to film the scene in the city's Mel Lastman Square, which became a memorial site for the victims of a van attack on nearby Yonge Street, insisting the very idea was "disrespectful".

Filion told the Toronto Sun newspaper he "flipped out" when he heard about the plans for the TV bosses to take over the square.

"There are people who work in this building, who went out onto Yonge St. to try to help the van attack victims - many of them are still traumatised," he said. "And think about the families and loved ones of those victims. So, I made some phone calls and that second portion was cancelled.

"It's disrespectful to even think of it. Even if nobody had seen anything, it's still disrespectful. I guess somebody just wasn't thinking."

Locals had also complained about the planned TV shoot, according to a statement from City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross, who revealed The Boys producers made the decision to relocate.

"We will work with the producers of this production to find another, suitable location to meet their needs," he said.

The TV bosses are currently filming the second season of the hit series, which stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty.