Jennifer Aniston often 'isolates' herself

The 50-year-old actress regularly has to remind herself to get out of the house and interact with people because she can become too "comfortable" with her own surroundings and begin to "lose touch" with the real world.



Speaking to Glamour, she said: "I find myself at times isolating.



"Don't get me wrong, I love being home. Home is a very comfortable, safe space for me. But if you stay home for too long you will become isolated and lose touch with what's going on in the real world."



And, although she enjoys keeping herself to herself, Jennifer recently gave fans an insight into her life behind the camera when she joined Instagram for the first time.



And the brunette beauty made sure her debut on the photo-sharing site last month was memorable by uploading a shot of the 'Friends' cast - including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - during a recent reunion to celebrate 25 years since the sitcom aired.



Alongside the blurry selfie, Jennifer wrote: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM (sic)."



Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux - who she split from in 2017 - was one of the first people to comment on the photograph as he wrote: "Woot-Woot."



The actress hinted the week before that she was thinking about joining Instagram.



She teased: "[On social media] you can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often. Maybe [I'll join]. You never know."

However, once people got wind that she had joined the popular website, the application crashed temporarily due to the high number of follower requests.



In just four hours, the 'Horrible Bosses' star had gained 300,000 followers.