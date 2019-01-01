NEWS Kim Kardashian suggests removing Instagram 'likes' could be beneficial for mental health Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian believes taking away Instagram "likes" could be beneficial for people's mental health.



Currently, when someone posts something on the photo-sharing site, others can "like" it by clicking on a heart underneath it. As an example, Kim's latest post on Instagram, about her enjoying spending time in New York, had garnered more than one million likes since she shared it on Wednesday.



But while she never has any problem attracting likes for her posts, Kim thinks it would actually be better if this aspect of Instagram was removed for followers - meaning only the person who posted the image could see the engagement figures.



Explaining her thought process at the New York Times' DealBrook Conference at the Time Warner Center in New York on Wednesday, Kim said: "As far as mental health... I think taking the likes away and taking that aspect away from (Instagram) would be really beneficial for people. I know the Instagram team has been having a bunch of conversations with people to get everyone's take on that and they're taking it really seriously, and that makes me happy."



Mother-of-four Kim also reflected on her own social media use, admitting she experienced the downsides of updating fans on her every movement back in 2016, when she was robbed in her hotel room in Paris, France.



"It is tricky and when I raise my kids, I think about screen time, phone time, what to post, what not to post," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star mused. "Even posting things in real-time, I learned from a bad experience I had when I was robbed that people knew my every move, what I had, where I was, what I was doing, and that, to me, really changed the things that I post. I still want people to feel like they're on that journey with me, but I might video something and then post it when I've left the location for privacy."