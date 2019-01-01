NEWS Khloe Kardashian believes daughter True is 'too young' for Armenia baptism Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian didn't join her sisters Kim and Kourtney and their seven kids on a pilgrimage to Armenia last month to be baptised because she felt her daughter True was "too young" for the experience.



The reality TV stars brought their children to the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia to get baptised and documented the spiritual reawakening on their Instagram Stories.



Despite Kim taking daughter Chicago, who turns two in January, and son Psalm, who was welcomed via surrogate back in May, for the baptism, Good American fashion mogul Khloe has confessed she didn't think it was appropriate for 18-month-old daughter True to join them.



Insisting the tot, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, is "too young" to understand the service, she told U.S. talk show The Real: "I definitely want to baptise her - I just don't know when."



She added: "I want it to just be the right time and the right place."



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been open about her religious beliefs in the past, confessing she lost her faith when her father Robert passed in 2003, but reconnected with her spirituality after she began reading about near-death experiences and the afterlife.



"Now I believe that every person serves a purpose and that they have chosen their path," the 35-year-old previously wrote in a piece for Lena Dunham's newsletter, Lenny Letter.