Phoebe Waller-Bridge prefers to leave potential parenthood up to fate

Phoebe Waller-Bridge "thinks" she'd like to become a mother one day.

The Fleabag actress has been dating playwright Martin McDonagh since early 2018, following her divorce from documentary filmmaker Conor Woodman.

But when it comes to potentially having a baby, the 34-year-old is unsure whether or not it will happen for her.

Asked about whether she wants to have children during an interview with America's Vogue magazine, Phoebe mused: "It’s weird. I love kids. No, I feel like there’s so much happening. I guess I’ve become quite a see-what-life-throws-at-you kind of person. I think I would like to. I love hanging out with kids - you know, good ones."

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe discussed her plans for the future.

While she's been adamant that she won't write a third season of Fleabag, she's been working on her debut feature film with sister Isobel and admitted she can feel something "bubbling" inside her.

"I feel like I might scale up a bit. I’ll scale up in terms of gradually getting bigger with my themes and stuff, and I feel maybe I want to start thinking more politically, more globally. I don’t know, but I can feel something bubbling," the star smiled.