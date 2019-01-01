Stars slam filmmakers planning to recreate James Dean via CGI for Vietnam War drama

Zelda Williams and Chris Evans have shared their outrage over the news a CGI version of James Dean is to appear in a new movie.

The Hollywood icon, who died in a car crash in 1955 at the age of 24, will be "resurrected" for upcoming Vietnam War drama Finding Jack, with directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh using special effects to recreate Dean for the secondary lead character of Rogan.

The film, adapted from Gareth Crocker's novel, focuses on the abandoned military dogs at the end of the controversial war in the 1960s, and the directors have obtained the rights from the actor's family to use his image.

However, a number of people have criticised the project. Zelda, daughter of the late Robin Williams, took to Twitter to vent her anger at the "awful" decision to use Dean's likeness 64 years after his death.

"Publicity stunt or not, this is puppeteering the dead for their 'clout' alone and it sets such an awful precedent for the future of performance. It's bad taste & a bad call," she fired. "What's to stop a pharma from resurrecting (Charlie) Chaplin to sell pills, or casting (Lauren) Bacall in a bad action flick? A famous bombshell back for porn? If all it takes is money & a distant relative's permission, the future is GRIM and full of corporate ghosts."

She went on to explain that her family had restricted the exploitation of Robin's image for 25 years following his death in 2014.

Captain America star Chris also waded into the outcry on Twitter and noted that he was concerned about the way the Finding Jack filmmakers may use special effects.

"This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful," he wrote.

Elijah Wood shared his fellow actors' disapproval too and tweeted: "NOPE. this shouldn't be a thing."

While Devon Sawa, who had auditioned for a role in Finding Jack, commented on the casting of a deceased actor.

"They couldn't give this role to an actual human?" he questioned.