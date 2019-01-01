Gwyneth Paltrow and Kerry Washington acted together in school play

Kerry Washington shocked Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday by revealing she went to school with Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Scandal star, 42, sat down for a chat with the daytime host on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she confessed she and the 47-year-old Avengers: Endgame actress went to the same all-girls school in New York as teenagers.

"I don't know how I've known you for as long as I have, and you haven't mentioned that you went to school with Gwyneth Paltrow. Were you friends with Gwyneth Paltrow growing up?" Ellen asked.

"You know in high school, a few years difference makes a big deal," Kerry said, explaining their age difference kept them from interacting much. "So I'm not trying to say that she's older than me, but she was a little bit older than me.

"So she was a senior when I was in junior high school... Even back then, she was Gwyneth Paltrow," Kerry joked in a dignified voice.

While the stars didn't have classes together, they did share the same stage for a production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, where Gwyneth was the queen and Kerry one of the fairies.

"So we had one amazing show together," she recalled.

The pair recently reminisced about their school days in an episode of Gwyneth's The Goop Podcast, where the lifestyle brand mogul gushed over her pal's "exquisite" singing voice.

After detailing a young Kerry making it into their school's a cappella group, Triple Trio, the Django Unchained star confessed she's waiting for the "right opportunity" to use her singing voice in her career.