Ewan McGregor files to be declared single before divorce is finalised

Ewan McGregor has filed to be declared legally single before his divorce with ex Eve Mavrakis has been finalised.

The actor met the production designer on the set of Kavanagh QC, and they were married in 1995. However, the pair split after 22 years of marriage, with the screen star filing for divorce in January 2018.

The 48-year-old actor has now filed motions for the move, known as bifurcation, according to documents obtained by People, in which he claims: "A termination of the status of our marriage at this time will assist in (the) resolution of the balance of this matter."

Ewan and Eve share have four daughters together - Clara, 23, Jamyan, 18, Esther, 18, and eight-year-old Anouk. While their dad petitioned for joint custody, Eve filed for sole physical custody with Ewan getting visitation, reported TMZ.

He claimed he's willing to pay spousal support and, since there is no pre-nuptial agreement, the assets should be divided evenly.

The push comes after the star recently confessed he's much "happier" in his new relationship with Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.