Jennifer Aniston stays home so much she 'loses touch with the real world'

Jennifer Aniston has confessed she's guilty of isolating herself from "what's going on in the real world".



The actress is currently on the promotional trail for her new Apple TV+ programme, The Morning Show, which details the experiences of women in the cutthroat world of television morning news, and made the revelation while discussing how her character feels behind closed doors.



"I find myself at times isolating," she told Glamour. "Don't get me wrong, I love being home. Home is a very comfortable, safe space for me. But if you stay home for too long you will become isolated and lose touch with what's going on in the real world."



Meanwhile, her co-star Reese Witherspoon admitted life in the limelight had also affected aspects of her life, as she found it more difficult to hustle deals for her business ventures, including production company, Hello Sunshine.

Admitting it has been quite "challenging", Reese explained that people "didn't care" when she was attempting to raise money for her new company.



The star explained that she was left "vulnerable" when trying to get people to "believe in her".



The Morning Show debuted on 1 November.