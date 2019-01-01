Zoe Saldana to produce TV version of Reese Witherspoon's book club pick

Reese Witherspoon has found another A-list production partner after teaming with Zoe Saldana for new Netflix pick-up From Scratch.

Saldana will produce the limited series, which is based on Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir picked up by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company after the Oscar winner selected it as a Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine pick in May (19).

The story revolves around Locke's efforts to raise her daughter alone after the love of her life - the girl's father - suddenly passes away.

Locke’s sister, Attica, will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Saldana, while Witherspoon and her producing partner, Lauren Neustadter, will also executive produce.

Saldana's sisters Cisely and Mariel will co-produce.

"Attica and I are honoured to be adapting From Scratch with the visionary Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, (producer) Richard Abate and the incredibly gifted Zoe Saldana," Tembi Locke tells Deadline. "We have a shared interest in championing stories that bring a rich tapestry of experiences to the screen. I am thrilled that this global love story has found a perfect home at Netflix."

Saldana adds: "This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page. We are grateful to Netflix and thrilled to be working with Reese, Lauren, Attica... on this wonderful project."

"Tembi’s memoir is a raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces," Witherspoon states. "She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi’s vision and feel honoured to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen. We could not imagine more perfect partners for this than Zoe and her sisters..., along with the incredible team at Netflix."

Reese has also found small screen success with production partners Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning News), and Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere).