Kelsey Grammer: 'We could start shooting Frasier revival as early as next spring'

Production on a revamped Frasier could begin as early as next spring (20), according to the beloved sitcom's star Kelsey Grammer.



The actor previously dismissed a revival, insisting it would be difficult to shoot without his onscreen dad - the late John Mahoney - but last year (18) he admitted he had seen a storyline he liked and was considering a return to TV as pompous psychiatrist Frasier Crane.



And now it looks like the show could start shooting early next year.



During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Grammer revealed he is currently negotiating a home for the project, adding, "We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go.



"We're sort of on standby a little bit working on a couple of possible network deals that we're circling. And Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So, there's still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier's world is, I think, definitely going to come. It's ready to go.



"We just have to staff it and find somebody who wants to give us money for it... I think there's a couple of outlets who would actually be interested in revisiting Frasier."



In an interview in 2018, Grammer insisted the new Frasier would not be set in Seattle, Washington, adding, "It's not going to be the same Frasier. It's going to be the man in his next iteration, and hopefully that'll be something people like watching."



Frasier first appeared as a character on Cheers. Grammer's show ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 and won 37 Emmys.