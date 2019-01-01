Gabrielle Carteris teases 'things are happening' despite BH90210 cancellation

Gabrielle Carteris is holding out hope for future instalments of BH90210 after the revived show was dropped after one season.

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast reunited without the late Luke Perry for a six-episode limited series, titled BH90210, over the summer, and fans hoped there would be more, but Fox bosses have decided not to bring the project back.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," a network statement read.

However, speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, the actress - who played Andrea Zuckerman on the original series and a fictionalised version of herself in the revival - insisted the show wasn't technically cancelled.

"It was not picked up," she clarified. "But, I actually have to say, you might be surprised. Some things are happening so we'll see."

The star continued: "I think that it was such an incredible journey and that's why I don't think this is it. There's some talk going on right now and we're gonna see what happens."

Adding the cast "had a great time" reuniting, Gabrielle assured fans: "We're all talking, we're all being talked to, so good things are happening. We'll see."