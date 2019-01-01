John Cena is 'extremely happy' with new girlfriend

John Cena has spoken about his happiness with new love Shay Shariatzadeh, and insisted he has no plans to head back to reality TV.

The star split from wrestler fiance Nikki Bella in April 2018, just four weeks before they were due to tie the knot. Their on/off relationship was portrayed in reality shows Total Diva and Total Bellas.

The former pro-wrestler has now moved on with Shay - who accompanied him to the premiere of new movie Playing with Fire in October - and in an interview with Today on Thursday, he shared that he is happy again.

'I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy," he told Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Andy Cohen. "Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean I'm going to repeat going down that avenue.

"I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it's OK to be who you are and it's OK to establish boundaries."

John's new romance comes after he was left heartbroken when his ex Nikki called off their wedding despite the Trainwreck actor agreeing to reverse his vasectomy and give her a child. Nikki is now dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

And he explained that he had no plans to put his romance under the reality spotlight again.

"So just because a precedent was set, doesn't mean you need to follow that precedent as long as you take ownership of who you are and I think that's an important message for anybody watching out there.

"If you've done something before and it doesn't really mesh with who you are, it's OK to change. It's OK to develop and grow and that's the journey of life," the 42-year-old said.

When Andy suggested John sign up for an eight episode reality show with his new love, he answered: "That's a hard no."