NEWS Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West exchanged 'intimate and special' words when they renewed wedding vows Newsdesk Share with :







The 39-year-old reality star reaffirmed her commitment to the 'Famous' rapper after five years of marriage earlier this year and it was important for them to have their four kids, North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, five months, present as they marked the way their life is "different" now to when they first tied the knot.



Kim said: "Well, we had really traditional vows our first time around and so we wrote something that was just more intimate and special to us and where we're at now five years later, so it definitely is different.



"I mean, I just think after having kids, it just is such a life-changer. Life is so different. I feel like this is when life really begins and it's been so much fun to be on this journey with someone that just brings you on this whirlwind of a life that I never dreamed that I would have, so it's been a lot of fun."



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has recently been kept busy working with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on her KKW Fragrance Diamond collection and it made her feel "nostalgic" because it has been so long since the trio had collaborated together.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It makes me feel kind of nostalgic.



"We haven't really done anything together -- the three of us -- in so long. It really has, at least for a decade, really been the three of us, until we kind of branched out and started doing our own projects, so to me, this was, like, a no brainer to do a collab with Kourtney and Khloe."

