Jeff Goldblum would consider working with Woody Allen again

Jeff Goldblum is open to working with director Woody Allen again in the future.

In a new interview, the Jurassic Park star has praised the Annie Hall filmmaker, despite the 83-year-old being accused of child molestation by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Allen has denied the claims and no criminal charges have been brought against him.

"I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty," Goldblum told British newspaper The i. "I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too."

Hollywood stars including Colin Firth, Rebecca Hall, and Timothee Chalamet said they would never work with the Oscar-winning filmmaker again after Farrow went public last year with her allegations.

Despite voicing his support for the #MeToo movement, the 67-year-old - who had a small role in Annie Hall - insisted he admires Allen's work and is waiting for more evidence before making any further decisions.

"Even though I feel like this cultural shift (the #MeToo movement) is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work. So, I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more," he added.

Farrow, who is the adopted daughter of Allen and actress Mia Farrow, opened up about the alleged sexual assault in an interview with Gayle King last year.

She alleged the director had molested her at the age of seven, and first went public with the allegations in an open letter to The New York Times.